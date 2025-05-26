CM Sukhu seeks PM Modi’s help in handing over of CPSUs’ hydro projects to Himachal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has sought the Prime Ministe’’s intervention in the earliest handing over of the hydro-power projects under PSUs and CPSUs to the state, which have completed 40 years.

As per agreements signed by the state government with the Central PSUs owning the hydro-power projects in the state, the projects are required to be returned to the state government on completion of a 40-year period.

The Chief Minister on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed several issues related to the return of excess land and enhanced royalty from projects, which have completed 40 years and have recovered their cost.

He outlined the policy, which mandates 12 percent royalty for the first 12 years, 18 percent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 percent for the next 10 years in the power projects.

He said this would safeguard the interests of the state in hydropower projects and urged a time limit for handing over the projects back to the state.

He requested the Prime Minister to provide financial assistance to the state and to release the funds due to the state at the earliest.

The Chief Minister apprised him about the vision of the state government to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by 2032.

He said that the state government is already making efforts in this direction by formulating schemes and strengthening the existing ones.

Sukhu elaborated about the initiatives of the state government in tourism, green energy, power and other sectors.

The Chief Minister also discussed Kangra airport and pleaded to protect the interests of apple growers of the state. He raised the issue of importing apples from Turkey and other countries. The Prime Minister assured him of looking into the matter of the import of apples, besides ensuring sympathetic consideration of other issues.

Earlier during the tenth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Chief Minister referred to the special needs of the hill states, which he said should be taken into account and considered for higher allocation of funds, thereby relaxing eligibility criteria in various schemes.