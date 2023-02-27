CM Sukhu seeks early forest clearances for infra projects

Shimla: Several major infrastructure projects including heliports and institutional buildings caught up in delays, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday approached Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi asking for early forest clearances. The projects had been resulting in escalation of time and cost overruns in the state.

In his meeting with the Union minister, the Chief Minister urged him to ensure approvals in a time-bound manner for the construction of heliports, and green corridors as mandated by the state government for making Himachal a ‘Green Energy State’ by the year 2025.

“The tough geological conditions of Himachal Pradesh necessitate constructing heliports, not only to facilitate the tourists visiting the state but also cater to the emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise” he informed.

Sukhu said a decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports.

Elaborating on other initiatives, he informed that the state government was promoting e-vehicles and developing the necessary infrastructure for the same by constructing an adequate number of e-charging stations for electrical vehicles.

Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all national and state highways in the state. In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target, said the Chief Minister.

Delay in forest clearances creates an unnecessary delay in the construction of development projects, especially educational institutions, roads and bridges and ropeways etc. He urged that these approvals should be given as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister advocated that the state forest officers of the state should work in unison with the central-level forest officers and should take up the cases pending with the Ministry so that approvals can be received in time.