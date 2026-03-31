CM Sukhu rolls back entry fee following protests

Shimla: With protests growing on the state’s borders and also within the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday ordered a partial rollback of the hiked entry fee on the vehicles coming to the state.



He announced a reduction in the fee for certain categories of vehicles under the state’s new toll tax policy.

The protesters had threatened to block all entry points to the state from midnight today.

"We have decided to revise the entry fee for both five-seater and six- to 12-seater four-wheelers to Rs 100, reduced from the earlier proposed Rs 130. There had been some confusion regarding the fee structure, as both categories were brought under a single entry fee. We have now clarified that the entry fee for both types of vehicles will be Rs 100,” Sukhu told Millennium Post in Shimla.