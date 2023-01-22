CM Sukhu reaches Delhi to meet Prime Minister, Congress leaders

shimla: Amid speculations over the appointment of chairmen and vice-chairman of boards and corporations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached New Delhi on Sunday to meet the central Congress leaders during the next two days.



“I have also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sukhu told reporters in Shimla on Sunday.

Sukhu had fixed his appointment with the Prime Minister last month but since he was tested Covid positive, it led to postponement of his engagements in Delhi.

This will be the first time after becoming the Chief Minister that Sukhu will meet the President of India and the Prime Minister to appraise them about some of the initiatives the state government has taken after assuming power.

“I will also discuss a few issues with the Prime Minister relating to some pending projects and seek consultations on certain Bills we propose to introduce in the next assembly session to raise the state’s resources,” the Chief Minister said.

The Congress government has already taken the decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Two committees have been set up to devise modalities on the implementation of election promises of giving one lakh jobs to the youths and granting Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

In Delhi, the chief minister will also finalise the names of the Congress leaders to be appointed as chairmen and vice-chairmen of boards and corporations.

Sukhu has appointed six chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) and first time MLA Raghuvir Singh Bali as the vice-chairmen of HPTDC.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued transfer orders of three IAS, three IPS and seven HAS officers late on Saturday night.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Junga, has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, while Dr. Monika, SP, Shimla, has been posted as Commandant, Junga Battalion.

Kullu SP newly-promoted DIG Gurdev Chand has been posted in TTR Shimla. Sakshi Verma has been posted as SP Kullu in his place. Sakshi Verma was waiting for an appointment.

Apart from these, IAS officer Harbans Singh Brascon will be Special Secretary, Public Works. Nivedita Negi has been given the appointment of ADC Mandi, Mahendra Pal Gurjar as ADC Una. C Pal Rasu has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Cooperative.

There are chances of a major bureaucratic reshuffle and transfer of some of the deputy commissioners in the next few days.