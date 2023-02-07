CM Sukhu reaches Delhi amidst talk of possible Cabinet expansion

Shimla: Three days after camping in Nadaun—his home constituency for the first time after becoming Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reaches Delhi amidst speculations about a fresh Cabinet expansion.

Some of the Cabinet ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLAs are also expected to be in Delhi this week.

A day before leaving for Delhi, the CM hinted that Kangra—the state’s biggest district currently not represented appropriately in the Cabinet, will soon have more representation in the government.

Of total 10 MLAs elected from Kangra, out of 15, the Cabinet has just one Cabinet minister whereas Shimla has three Cabinet ministers out of seven elected in the 2022 poll.

Some of the prominent MLAs who feel left out include former Cabinet minister Sudhir Sharma, elected from Dharamshala. He is also a brahmin face of Congress hailing from the lower Himachal Pradesh region.

Though, the CM has appointed two Chief Parliamentary secretaries – Ashish Butail and Kishori Lal from Kangra besides appointing RS Bali, MLA from Nagotra –Bhawgan as chairmen Himachal Prades Tourism Development Board with a Cabinet rank but there is resentment within the Congress over the unfair deal with Kangra.

Besides Sudhir Sharma, another Congress MLA Sanjay Rattan, a two-time MLA from Jawalamukhi is also unhappy with the Cabinet formation as he also seeks a ministerial position. Two other potential MLAs – Rajesh Dharmani (Ghumarwin) in Bilaspur and Rajendra Rana (who defeated former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 poll) are also feeling ignored and building up pressure on the CM.

There are three vacancies in the Cabinet which Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is likely to fill up but has not set out any timeline for new inductions.

It is believed during his stay in Delhi, Sukhu will meet the central leaders and discuss issues relating to the appointment of chairmen and vice-chairman of boards and corporations to accommodate some of the Congress leaders feeling ignored.