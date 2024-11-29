CM Sukhu pushed Himachal back by 20 years: LoP Thakur

Shimla: As Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu prepares for a mega show marking two years of his government in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur on Wednesday attacked the Congress government for “plunging the state into a crisis in terms of governance, finances, and political stability”.

“In his two-year tenure, Chief Minister Sukhu has pushed the state back by at least 20 years with corruption, fiscal mismanagement and failed poll guarantees,” the BJP leader said during a press conference here.

He said that the state is setting “new records of corruption” and there has been no single reason for such a celebration.

Despite being in the majority in the state Assembly, the Congress lost the lone Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP.

The LoP also slammed the Congress government for “not fulfilling” its pre-poll guarantees. He said that the Congress had promised to give 300 units of electricity free but it has withdrawn earlier benefits of 125 units of free electricity.

“The promise to give Rs 1500 per month to women between 18 to 60 years and one lakh jobs to youths has not seen the light of the day. The government rather has abolished 1.5 lakh posts,” Thakkur said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu’s Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan later in the day dismissed the LoP’s accusations as “baseless” and “politically motivated”.