CM Sukhu meets Amit Shah, seeks Central help

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought release of immediate Central help with regard to natural calamities damages in the state during the monsoon.



Sukhu apprised him that the state government had submitted a ‘post disaster needs assessment report’ for the calamity faced by Himachal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He urged Shah for speedy release of funds to help the reconstruction efforts being undertaken by the state government.

The chief minister also requested for including routes under subsidised helicopter service scheme and informed that the state has already sent the details of routes to the MHA. He requested for early sanctioning of the same.

Sukhu said that the state government has submitted proposals to the tune of 658.31 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

He apprised Shah that MHA has conveyed in principle approval only for 14 works amounting to Rs 3.87 crore. He requested for speedy sanction of remaining funds as development of these villages is of prime importance from national security point of view..

Sukhu also called on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandavia. He requested the minister for setting up a State Cancer Institute at Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur on priority basis under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CBD and Strokes. He said that keeping in view the alarming rate of increase in cancer in the state; this institute is the need of the hour.

He also requested for creation of a Super Specialty Block at the medical college under PM Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. He apprised the Union Minister that there is wide outreach of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state and the state government was strengthening health infrastructure up to rural level.

The chief minister also urged for sanctioning four trauma centres at Civil Hospital Ghumarwin and Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Civil Hospital, Dharampur and Civil Hospital, Palampur for providing trauma care to the commuters including tourists in case of road accidents. Sukhu also requested to speed up the process of approval and provide funds for setting up three Nursing Colleges at Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan.