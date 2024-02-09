CM Sukhu lays foundation of Rs 93 cr Sukh Ashray project in Jawalamukhi

SHIMLA: Resolving to carry on with his flagship initiatives for orphans and destitute, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Rs 92.38 crore Sukh Ashray Adarsh Gram Parisar at Luthan in Jawalamukhi constituency of Kangra.



This campus will be equipped with modern residential facilities to beneficiaries under the ambit of Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojna, said the chief minister.

He performed inaugurations of Rs 38.17 crore for improvement and augmentation of various lift water supply schemes, police station building at Jawalamukhi completed with an outlay of Rs 5.50 crore, additional accommodation building of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) completed with a cost of Rs 2.13 crore and Rs 14.35 crore marriage palace-cum-parking of temple trust Jawalaji shakti peeth.

Apart from this, CM Sukhu performed the foundation stone laying ceremonies of irrigation projects under HP Shiva which will cost Rs 27.30 crore, foundation stone of Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School at Banu-Da-Khu worth Rs 5 crore, Multipurpose Hall at Government Degree College to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 7.82 crore, Khara Nala channelization at cost of Rs 4.18 crore, Inspection Hut of Jal Shakti Vibhag at cost Rs 2.05 crore and also laid foundation stone seven tube wells in Bharoli and Jawalamukhi areas to cost Rs 5.91 crore. During his one day visit to the constituency, the chief minister dedicated around eleven projects worth Rs 205 crore.