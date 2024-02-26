CM Sukhu launches ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana’

In major step towards fulfilment of poll guarantees, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched Indira Gandhi Pyaari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana--- the fourth election guarantee to grant Rs 1,500 per month to all the women of Lahaul & Spit aged 18 or above.

At a function held at from Keylong—state’s snow covered tribal district, Sukhu said all the poll guarantees will be fulfilled in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister addressed the locals by saying ‘Jule’ and said that he was happy to be among them and thanked them for their enthusiasm while attending the event in the chilling -9 degree temperature.

He announced to provide Rs 1,500 from February 1, 2024 to 2.37 lakh women who were receiving pension of Rs 1,100 in the state. In this way, 2.42 lakh women of the state will receive a pension of Rs 1,500 per month.

“We do what we say. We have come to extend the benefits of the schemes to the last person standing in the queue and lay the foundation of self-reliant Himachal,” remarked CM Sukhu.

He announced that the schools will remain closed in Lahaul Spiti in winters and the session would be held in summers. He also announced opening of Block Development office in Udaipur, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Darcha, starting of sewerage scheme and water drainage scheme in Keylong, starting a scheme for planned beautification of the city, opening of Public Health Centre in Tindi and a dispensary of Animal Husbandry Department in Madgran.

The Chief Minister recalled that the state government had celebrated the Himachal Day in 2023 at Kaza in Spiti Valley. It was the first time that Himachal Day was celebrated in the District.

Speaking about the various development schemes introduced by the government in the budget 2024-25 for benefit of various sections of the society, the Chief Minister said that ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Shiksha Yojana’ has been started to bear the entire cost of education of children of widows till they attain the age of 27. Along with this, daily wage under MNREGA has been increased by Rs 60 from existing 240 to 300. He said that Himachal has become the first state that ensures high Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk, where the MSP for purchasing cow milk has been fixed at Rs 45, an increase of Rs 13 from earlier MSP of Rs 32. Similarly, the MSP buffalo milk has been fixed at Rs 55. Along with this, the MSP of wheat produced by natural farming has been fixed at Rs 40 and, similarly, the rate of maize at Rs 30.

Sukhu added that the four per cent dearness allowance and other dues would be paid to the employees in a phased manner. The diet money of police has also been increased nearly fivefold from Rs 210 to Rs 1,000, he added.

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh would become the first state in the country to increase the age of marriage for girls from 18 years to 21 years.