CM Sukhu gets pat from Rahul, Priyanka & Kharge for relief op

Shimla: A day before Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu returns to Shimla on Monday after a four-day stay in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s top leaders including Rahul Gandhi, he seems to have managed to send a strong message about his close proximity with Congress leadership.



Reports said Sukhu has earned appreciations from AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on handling the crisis created by the natural calamities, an unprecedented floods and landslides.

On Saturday, Sukhu met Kharge and briefed him about the relief and rescue operations carried out by the state government and the challenges faced during the evacuation of stranded tourists from Chandratal in Spiti.

Sukhu told Kharge that he himself camped in Kullu for 60 hours and all stranded tourists were evacuated. “The rescue operation at the 14,100 feet high Chandratal Lake was one of the most demanding tasks undertaken by the state government after IAF expressed inability to fly as there was no proper landing facility” he said.