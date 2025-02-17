CM Sukhu flags off 27 police motorbikes for road safety

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday flagged off 27 police motorcycles to improve road safety.

Out of these, 14 motorcycles will be provided to Kangra district police, while 13 will be given to Mandi district police.

Further to this, the government also proposes to add another 42 four-wheeler vehicles, 14 interceptor vehicles, and 10 wrecker vehicles for rescue operations to the police districts of Shimla, Nurpur, Mandi, and Kangra.

The Chief Minister said a budget of Rs. 90 crore has been allocated for the purchase of 3,373 road safety equipment for these four police districts. So far, over 1,200 pieces of equipment have already been provided to the police department at a cost of Rs. 5.71 crore.

For the establishment of an integrated road safety enforcement system in Shimla, approximately Rs. 60 crore has been allocated.

This system will be linked with more than 450 artificial intelligence-based speed and surveillance cameras in Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts, enabling the police to transition towards digital monitoring of traffic regulations in the state.

Additionally, a Mass Action Plan has been prepared with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 34.66 crore. Under this plan, safety improvements will be ensured on 20 per cent of the most unsafe link road networks in the Shimla district. The Public Works Department and other related departments will collaborate to implement this initiative effectively.

A Good Samaritan Law awareness programme is being conducted in seven districts of the state for road safety awareness. Under this program, over 300 police and home guard personnel have been trained in basic life support techniques. Additionally, more than 200 police officers have undergone extensive training in traffic safety enforcement and road accident investigation techniques.

For the first time, an iRAP (International Road Assessment Programme) survey has been conducted for approximately 7,500 kilometres of roads in Himachal Pradesh. Based on this survey, roads have been rated according to safety standards. A 10-year Safe Road Investment Plan, with an estimated investment of Rs. 3,200 crore, has been formulated, which would rope in the Public Works Department, Transport Department, and other relevant agencies.