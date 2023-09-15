CM Sukhu donates all his savings to state disaster relief fund

Shimla: Even many state governments including Tamil Nadu,Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have donated substantial amounts towards calamity relief fund, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu—the man in the centre of all relief and restoration measures set a rare example of generosity towards affected people.



The Chief Minister donated his entire savings of around Rs 51 Lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh (Calamity relief fund) to extend a helping hand to the disaster affected people of the State.

Joined by his wife Kamlesh Thakur, he presented a cheque of Rs 51 Lakh to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence, ‘Oak Over’, in Shimla Friday.

His gesture of kindness and empathy towards the people of the State is being appreciated by all the sections of the society.

‘I could well understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 260 precious lives were lost and many rendered homeless, besides suffering huge losses,’he said.

Every section of the society had voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund. Even the children broke their piggy banks to help those in distress, the elders parted away with their pension and the State government employees contributed generously from their salary to contribute towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh, he said, adding that the people of Himachal have stood together to face

the catastrophe, said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu has also donated his one year’s salary and contributed 11 lakh towards the State Relief fund from his hard earned money and fixed deposits even during the COVID era and keeps on doing charity from time to time.

Himachal Pradesh,during the past two and half months has witnessed massive destruction and loss to human lives due to relentless rains, floods, cloudbursts and building collapse.