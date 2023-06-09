CM Sukhu bats for transfer of Shaman Hydel project to HP

Shimla: With Punjab refusing to acknowledge Himachal Pradesh’s stake in the Shaman Hydroelectric Project, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again raised the issue with the Union Power Minister R K Singh who was in Kinnaur on a two-day visit.



He urged him to complete the process for the time-bound transfer of the Shanan Hydroelectric Project to Himachal Pradesh.

“I have apprised the Union Minister about all the issues related to ownership of the Shanan hydel project and also about its lease period which is expiring in March 2024,” said the Chief Minster.

The Union Minister was apprised that the ownership rights of the Shanan project do not rest with the Punjab Government as it was only given on lease to the Punjab Government he said, adding that the Union Minister has assured to address all the issues in a time bound manner.

Sukhu said that keeping in view the interests of the state, the Union Government has also been requested to formulate a Scheme to develop infrastructure for facilitating hydropower projects of less than 25 MW capacity in Himachal Pradesh. As against this, the Union Minister has also assured to bring a scheme soon keeping in view the interests of the project developers.

The Chief Minister said that he took up various aspects related to free power sales with the Union Minister, on which he has assured to look into it sympathetically.

He said that the state

government has taken up the issue of providing incentives to Himachal Pradesh to enhance competitiveness for the production of Green Hydrogen in the market, in analogy to solar power.