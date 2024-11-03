CM Sukhu announces Rs 25,000 each for inmates of Balika Ashram in Himachal's Kinnaur

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Balika Ashram in Himachal's Kinnaur district and announced a Diwali gift of Rs. 25,000 for each inmate of the Ashram.

During his visit, the chief minister said that the state government is committed to supporting orphans and is continuously working for their welfare, a statement read.

He said that all the orphans are "children of the state". He emphasised that these children are the responsibility of the government. Their education and other essential expenses would be borne by the government.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to enact laws specifically aimed at securing the well-being and rights of orphaned children.

"These laws ensure that all the orphan children receive the comprehensive support they need, including access to education, healthcare and other necessary needs which would help them build a better future," the chief minister said.

While interacting with the girls of the Ashram, Sukhu encouraged them to focus on their education and strive for success in life. He assured them that the state government would provide all possible support to them so as to ensure their bright future.

Sukhu directed the deputy commissioner of Kinnaur to conduct regular surprise inspections at the Balika Ashram and promptly address any issues faced by the children.