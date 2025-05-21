CM Stalin vows to fight for financial rights of TN by taking part in NITI Aayog meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said he would be firm on the ideology and fight and get funds due to the state from the Centre by taking

part in the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

The chief minister said he would be in Delhi on May 24 to take part in the meeting to voice the demand for “fair financial rights of Tamil Nadu.”

The CM, in a social media post, hit back at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for mocking him; for his

decision to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting.

Stalin said: “I will be firm on the ideology! I will get funds for Tamil Nadu through struggle,” he said in a social media post.

Also, he said he was groomed by DMK’s iconic leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and would, hence, at all times fight for rights. While criticising Stalin over NITI Aayog meet participation, Palaniswami had

indirectly hinted at the Enforcement Directorate’s probe into an alleged scam related to state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC.

Further, the AIADMK top leader said Stalin had in an earlier occasion, commented he was boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting as the Centre ignored Tamil Nadu.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) wondered if the time has now come to wave the “white flag,” and hence, Delhi visit. Palaniswami alleged the Delhi visit was for the sake of the family’s benefit.

Against this background, Stalin accused Palaniswami of being servile, be it former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala or Union Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister wondered why the LoP should be upset with his visit.

It was only Palaniswami who dramatically changed the AIADMK’s stand and aligned with the BJP. The chief minister

asserted he would only hold the “flag of rights” in order to fight for the state’s rights.