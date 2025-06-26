CM Stalin urges PM Modi to not hike train fares

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not increase train fares.

Passenger fares are set to be hiked from July, and the decline in the number of ordinary coaches has “taken away happiness” from the people, Stalin said, who travelled to Katpadi by train from Chennai. The chief minister said he interacted with people who gave him a warm welcome as he reached the railway station here.

“Ordinary train coaches need not be reduced in order to increase air-conditioned coaches, and rail fares also need not be increased,” Stalin appealed to PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Middle class families already battle price rise and the recent hike in cooking gas prices, and their concerns should not be further increased by way of hiking the train fares, the CM said, adding the Indian Railway isn’t just a service - it’s family!

In his reaction, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, listing increase in property tax, electricity tariff, registration charges and other similar measures in the state by the DMK regime, asked if the chief minister did not think about people’s happiness.