CM Soren writes to PM over Rs 1L cr coal dues

Ranchi: Hours before the Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh crore in pending dues from coal companies.

Soren emphasised that he is not asking for a “special budget” for the state but is requesting its rightful dues, which he claims are causing irreparable harm to Jharkhand’s development.

“This outstanding amount is our right... Jharkhand is not asking for a special budget. We are just asking for our rights — which we will take under all circumstances,” Soren posted on X, sharing the open letter to the PM.

“In spite of provisions in the law and judicial pronouncements, coal companies are not making any payment... These questions have been raised at various forums, including your kind office, Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog. But till now this compensation (Rs 1.36 lakh crore) has not yet been paid,” he said.