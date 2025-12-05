CM Soren welcomed “Tribal Representatives” from various states

New Delhi: At the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex, Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren today warmly welcomed “Tribal Representatives” who arrived from various states of the country and addressed them. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the land of Jharkhand has always been a symbol of bravery, self-respect, and struggle. From Dharati Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, the sacrifices and struggles of many such heroes and heroines have given a new direction to tribal identity. He said that the tribal community has played an important role in the creation and preservation of human civilization, and that today unity and awareness are needed in this community more than ever before.

Protection of culture, progress in education, and ecological balance — the unwavering commitment of the Jharkhand government

Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren further said that the Jharkhand government is fully committed to protecting the culture, identity, and rights of the tribal community. He said that the government is continuously working to advance the tribal society socially, intellectually, and educationally. In this sequence, Jharkhand has today become the first state in the country where students from the tribal community are receiving higher education abroad at government expense.

The Chief Minister said, “A new light has emerged within the tribal community. To make it shine even brighter, we all must work together. The government is with you at every step and is ready to provide every possible support.”

He further said that the tribal community is a worshipper of nature, and environmental protection is an integral part of its lifestyle. Our ancestors fought long battles to protect this land and soil, but in modern times, due to interference with nature, disasters like floods, droughts, and landslides have increased. Therefore, maintaining balance with nature is a collective responsibility for everyone.

Only unity and self-reliance can ensure the holistic empowerment of the tribal community

In conclusion, the Chief Minister said that there is a need across the country to socially and economically empower the tribal community. All of us must work together to ensure that the weaker sections of society are strengthened and move forward on the path of self-reliance. On this occasion, tribal representatives from various states appreciated the steps taken by the Jharkhand government for the welfare of the tribal community and assured their cooperation with the state government.

Will play an active role in protecting the existence and rights of the community

On this occasion, the Chief Minister praised the representatives for their years of hard work and said that in the coming days, he himself would play an active role in conducting extensive public outreach campaigns in different parts of the country to protect the community’s existence and rights.

He said that we must unite and struggle in such a way that our issues do not remain merely as voices, but become part of the national political agenda. We must show that we are not scattered people but a national community, and that we must emerge from the corners of history and reach the center of the future.

During the event, tribal representatives from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Manipur praised the efforts being made by the Jharkhand government for the empowerment of the tribal community.

The representatives, assuring continuous cooperation with the state government, said that Jharkhand’s initiative has infused new energy among the tribal community across the country. On this occasion, all representatives paid emotional tribute to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, bowing to his sacrifice, struggle, and contribution.

Other Ministers, Deepak Birua, Chamra Linda, MLA Kalpana Soren, Ashok Chaudhary, and a large number of tribal representatives from various states were also present.