CM Soren flags off ‘Run for Jharkhand’ event

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Jharkhand’ event from Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground to mark the beginning of the state foundation week celebrations.

The state will celebrate its 25th foundation day on November 15, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The Jharkhand government has decided to celebrate the silver jubilee of the state as foundation week, which commenced on Tuesday.

The run, which started from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, concluded at Sainik Market, covering a distance of around 5 km.

Soren said, “I pay homage to those great souls whose long struggle, sacrifice, and martyrdom have shaped the identity of this state. This 25th year of Jharkhand is a symbol of pride, resolve, and development.”

He said the silver jubilee of the state’s foundation will be celebrated in a grand manner on November 15.