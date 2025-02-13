CM Siddaramaiah intervenes to address exorbitant hike in Metro Rail fare

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to address the anomalies in the Metro Rail fare. The Chief Minister intervened following complaints that the recent metro fare hike was exorbitant.

"The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'. "I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded," he added. The BMRCL had said it hiked the fare by about 50 per cent. However it has now come to light that the hike is almost double the previous fare in certain sections.

BMRCL also introduced separate rate for the 'peak time' taking a cue from ride hailing companies. Many commuters were hit hard by the exorbitant increase in the fare, especially the students and people from low income groups, who have now switched to buses and private vehicles. BMRCL sources said their revenues dropped after the fare revision. The revision had led to a political slugfest with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP blaming each other for the hike. The Congress alleged that it was done by the BJP led Centre while Congress put the blame on the ruling Congress in the state. The Congress had even staged demonstration on Wednesday at some of the Metro stations. Congress workers had come up with satirical memes on the Metro Rail fare hike as well.