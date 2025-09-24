CM Siddaramaiah accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah of 'throttling' spirit of Constitution

Bengaluru/Patna: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that democracy in the country is "under siege" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP of "throttling" the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, he charged the BJP with engaging in "vote chori" across the country, buying MLAs, and suppressing the people’s voice.

"The very spirit of the Constitution - liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice is being throttled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP, and their ideological masters in the RSS," the chief minister was quoted as saying by his office.

According to him, under the Modi government, institutions are being captured, freedom curtailed, the people’s mandate is being stolen and India today is living under the "shadow of despotism".

"The so-called “double engine sarkar” has now become a double-edged sword cutting the soul of our Republic."

Lauding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "vote theft" expose, the cheif minister said that his relentless fight against electoral manipulation has inspired every Indian who believes in fair democracy.

"And what we witnessed recently in Bihar with the SIR disaster only proves how low the BJP will stoop to cling to power," he said.

Siddaramaiah claimed that while democracy is being "subverted" at home, the Modi government has "failed" the nation abroad.

"India’s foreign policy, once respected globally, is today reduced to silence and subservience. When Donald Trump shamelessly claimed he brokered peace in Kashmir, Modi did not even open his mouth. This is not diplomacy, this is the compromise of our sovereignty," he alleged.

The CM said such "failed international relations" were turning friends into foes and bringing enemies together to destabilise the nation.

Modi, the chief minister alleged, is directly responsible for "lost jobs, lost trade, and lost friends".

Attacking the Centre on the economic front, Siddaramaiah said prices of essential goods were soaring, unemployment had "broken the backbone" of youth and inequality was rising like never before.

"But amidst this darkness, Congress has been the torchbearer of hope. It was Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s fearless voice that consistently exposed the flawed GST regime. Even Congress-ruled states consistently demanded rationalisation of the flawed GST regime fully aware that nearly 70 per cent of the revenue loss from such a correction would fall on their own shoulders," he said.

He also accused Modi of "stealing credit" for the hard-earned progress of the Congress governments and the tireless efforts of its states.

"It was Congress’ persistent demand that has compelled the Union Government to agree to conduct a caste census which will ensure fair representation of every Indian and let us not forget, the Guarantee schemes we pioneered in Karnataka are today being shamelessly copied even in BJP-ruled states.They mocked us yesterday, but they imitate us today, because they know the people trust our model of governance," he added.