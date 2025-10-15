CM showcases Punjab as top destination to invest

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday projected Punjab as the most preferred destination for investment and urged leading industrialists to set up ventures in the state to further boost its economic growth.

Addressing eminent industry leaders in Bengaluru — India’s technology and innovation hub — the Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the business community and invited them to explore investment opportunities in Punjab. He said the state, blessed by great Gurus, saints, and martyrs, possesses a rich cultural heritage that continues to inspire progress and enterprise.

Highlighting Punjab’s deep-rooted spirit of courage and industriousness, Mann said bravery, hard work, and enterprise are ingrained in every grain of its soil. “Punjab has always played a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring food security, which is why it is known as the Food Bowl and Sword Arm of India,” he added.

Mann emphasised that Punjab’s industrious people, transparent governance, and industry-friendly policies have made it an attractive hub for investment.

The state’s environment of peace, harmony, and stability, he noted, has further strengthened investor confidence, propelling Punjab up the ladder of industrial growth.