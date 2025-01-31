CM showcases investment potential in MP to Japanese Industry leaders, invites them to GIS

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has met prominent Japanese industry leaders in Japan, showcasing the state’s immense potential for investment, and invited them to the Global Investors Summit, scheduled in Bhopal on February 24-25.

The Chief Minister is on a four-day tour to Japan starting on January 27 to attract investment in Madhya Pradesh. CM Yadav paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at the India Club in Kobe, observing his 77th death anniversary, on Thursday.

Yadav held a meeting with officials of Panasonic Energy Company Ltd, involving an in-depth discussion on investment opportunities and collaboration possibilities in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM discussed them setting up new units in the state, particularly in the field of electric vehicle battery manufacturing and energy storage and invited them to GIS, highlighting the state’s industrial-friendly environment and flexible policies with financial assistance.

Yadav also visited the Sysmex Corporation Solution Centre in Kobe and discussed with its officials about investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh in the medical technology and life science sectors. He also invited them to participate in the GIS. The CM also told them that the state is setting up a medical device park in Ujjain with world-class facilities.

During his visit to Kobe, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has become the best destination for global investment, offering vast investment opportunities in various sectors, and interest from investors is steadily increasing.

The CM said that Madhya Pradesh is rich in diamonds and gold, with a unique blend of abundant wildlife, natural beauty, and cultural heritage, it has an immense potential for investment in the tourism sector.

State’s senior officials, including ACS Rajesh Rajora, PS Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Commissioner PR Sudam Khade, and others, are on this tour with the Chief Minister

Earlier the Kobe visit, CM Yadav toured Tokyo and Osaka cities where he met representatives and officials of prominent industry groups and organisations like Toyota Motor Corporation, AND Medical Company, Bridgestone Corporation and others and visited their establishments. The CM showcased the state’s potential for investment before them and invited them to the GIS.

The CM also held interactive sessions with the industrialists and one-on-one discussions with prominent global industry icons. He also held discussions with the ‘Friends of MP-Japan’ group.

Yadav also met Japan’s deputy foreign minister Hisashi Matsumoto, focusing on strengthening India-Japan bilateral relations.

During his tour, CM Yadav also met with the president of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Susumu Kataoka. The meeting focused on exploring various aspects of collaboration and potential investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Madhya Pradesh.