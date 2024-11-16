‘CM Shinde using Marathi TV serials for campaigning’

Mumbai:Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission that the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was using Marathi television serials for campaigning.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said he met EC officials here and lodged a formal complaint.

“I was told it was a serious matter and neccessary cognizance will be taken,” Sawant said.

Campaigning is in full swing in the state ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections.

Sawant claimed that posters of the Shinde-led Sena showed up in outdoor scenes in some TV serials which was a serious violation of the model code of conduct.