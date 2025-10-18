CM seeks support of legal fraternity of UK to procure rare footage of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday sought the support of the United Kingdom’s legal fraternity to assist the state government in procuring rare video footages of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Interacting with a delegation of the Bar Council of England and Wales at his residence, the Chief Minister said that no video record of the legendary martyr is available in India.

However, he noted that it has been learnt that Scotland Yard may possess rare footage of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, particularly from the time of his arrest and trial.

Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasised that such footage holds immense significance for all Indians, especially Punjabis, who deeply revere the iconic freedom fighter.

The chief minister stated that the state government is already making earnest efforts to acquire this footage so that it can serve as an inspiration for future generations.

He urged the Bar Council of England and Wales to support the state government in this noble endeavour, ensuring that the glorious legacy of the martyr continues to inspire the youth.

Bhagwant Singh Mann affirmed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in pursuing this matter of great national importance.

Dwelling on another agenda, the Chief Minister also sought strong support and cooperation from the Bar Council to attract investments in Punjab from British investors.

He highlighted that the state offers immense potential in sectors such as information technology, food processing, and automobiles, which can yield substantial benefits for investors.