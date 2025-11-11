CM says Vande Mataram to be made compulsory in all UP schools

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that singing Vande Mataram will be made compulsory in all educational institutions across the state to mark 150 years of India’s national song.

Speaking at an Ekta Yatra (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the move aims to instil a sense of pride and devotion among students towards the nation.

“There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing the gathering.

He added that Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, had played a significant role in uniting the country during the freedom struggle and continues to symbolize the spirit of Bharat Mata.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions across the state. While Hindu organisations and several educationists welcomed the decision, calling it a “much-needed assertion of national identity,” some sections of the Muslim community expressed concern over making it mandatory.

Prominent cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said: “We have full respect for the country and its symbols, but no citizen should be forced to recite anything that may conflict with their faith. Patriotism cannot be measured by singing or not singing Vande Mataram.”

Echoing a similar view, Lucknow-based Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani said, “We all love our motherland. However, religion also teaches us certain boundaries. The government should ensure no one is compelled under pressure.”

In contrast, many students and teachers welcomed the move, saying the national song promotes unity and respect for India’s heritage.