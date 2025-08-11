CM says Punjab seeing unprecedented growth

Satauj: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state is witnessing "unprecedented" development in every sphere and that massive projects are going on to accelerate its pace of growth.

Mann visited his village here in Sangrur district to review the ongoing development works in the Dirba Assembly segment.

The development projects are going on in full swing and will be completed soon, he said.

The projects have been conceived keeping in view the larger public interest and to give fillip to the ongoing development of the state, Mann said, adding that there is no dearth of funds for such development works and more such projects will be dedicated to the public in the coming days.

In the agricultural sector, the CM said he had promised to ensure paddy transplantation without the use of tube wells. Canal water has now reached even the remotest villages, he said, adding that since assuming charge, his government has revived 15,947 water channels across Punjab.

Mann also spoke about the “Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana” that will provide cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every resident family. “Punjab is the first state in the country to offer such comprehensive healthcare coverage, which will significantly ease financial burden on the public while ensuring quality health services.”

He said agriculture and farmers have always been the top priority of his government and continuous efforts are being made to make farming profitable. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that farmers have shared that there is no shortage of electricity or canal water, and they are receiving an uninterrupted supply, he added.

Mann also handed over a cheque for Rs 1.76 crore to the village panchayat to give further impetus to development works.