CM says MP expands medical education, healthcare access in rural & tribal areas

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is committed to the welfare of all sections of society—poor, farmers, youth and women—under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a special focus on expanding medical education and healthcare facilities across the state.

Addressing the Arogya Seva Sankalp conference at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday, CM Yadav highlighted the growth of medical infrastructure in the state. He said that until 2002–03, Madhya Pradesh had only five medical colleges. Today, the state has 19 government and 14 private medical colleges. Land for four new medical colleges in Betul, Dhar, Katni and Panna will be inaugurated this month. Additionally, eight new Ayurveda colleges for BAMS courses are being established, aiming to ensure that all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies have access to medical education. He added that medical, Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Unani colleges are being expanded to bring healthcare to remote rural and tribal areas.

CM Yadav also stressed support for students, saying the state provides Rs 16.5 lakh per year to underprivileged MBBS students to pursue their studies.

The Chief Minister lauded Ayurveda for its preventive capabilities, noting its crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Ayurvedic practitioners led community healthcare initiatives. He emphasised the government’s commitment to health, education and employment in tribal regions. Medical officers and healthcare workers serving in these areas were honoured, and over 8,000 Arogya Kits containing life-saving medicines and diagnostic tools were distributed.

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said under CM Yadav’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a leading state in the medical sector. He highlighted efforts to establish medical colleges in tribal and rural areas, financial support for meritorious students, and incentives for students serving in remote areas.

Tribal Affairs minister Vijay Shah added that the government is committed to supporting the development of tribal youth, while Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav noted that over 5,000 students receive post-matric scholarships, and healthcare professionals serving in tribal areas are provided special allowances. More than 2,600 medical students and over 600 doctors from public and private institutions participated in the conference.