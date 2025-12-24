CM says Haryana players to aim for maximum medals in 2036 Olympics

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a vision to establish India as a sports superpower by the 2036 Olympics, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday.

Saini expressed confidence that in the 2036 Olympic Games, players from Haryana, which is known as the country’s sports powerhouse, will compete with the goal of winning the maximum number of medals and will further strengthen Haryana’s global identity as a land of brave farmers and world-class wrestlers.

India aims to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Saini was speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘MP Sports Mahotsav 2025’ held at the Dronacharya Stadium, Kurukshetra.

Earlier, Saini, Naveen Jindal, who is the BJP MP from Kurukshetra and former Haryana Minister of State Subhash Sudha felicitated the winners of the event with cash awards and prizes. On this occasion, shooter Gurjot Singh and para-athlete Dilbag Singh were honoured with special awards.

The CM congratulated Jindal and his entire team for the successful organisation of the event and said that nearly 1.10 lakh players participated in various sports activities during the event.

Jindal said this event marks the beginning of a new era of sports in Kurukshetra.

He shared his vision of ensuring the availability of sports equipment and trained coaches in every village of Kurukshetra. He added that to achieve this goal, sports stadiums will be developed within the next year, and gym equipment will be provided in every village over the next two years.

Saini said a comprehensive sports calendar has been prepared to organise sporting competitions throughout the year in the state. Under this calendar, events such as Khel Mahakumbh, state-level Akhara Dangal, boxing, volleyball, athletics, badminton, swimming, basketball, handball, and other competitions are regularly conducted.

He said a clear vision for sports development in Haryana was formulated 11 years ago, to connect every child with sports, develop playgrounds in every village, and provide opportunities to every youth with a passion for sports.