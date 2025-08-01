CM says Haryana govt has ensured transparent, pro-people governance

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that his government has ensured transparent and pro-people governance in the state.

Speaking after unveiling the new website of Haryana’s Revenue and Disaster Management here, Saini said the Opposition used to mock the BJP government for launching several portals.

However, these portals have ensured transparency and facilitated the common citizens, he asserted.

“Rs 5,500 crore was given as crop damage compensation to farmers (over a 10-year period) during the Congress regime. However, Rs 15,000 crore was given during our (BJP) rule. This is the benefit of a transparent system,” said Saini.

“During their time, the elderly had to wait for pension, if at all they got it, for several months, which is now delivered to them on time through these portals which the Opposition is criticising,” he added.

Saini unveiled the Revenue and Disaster Management Department’s new website -- revenueharyana.gov.in.

The chief minister said transparency will be ensured in the department through this initiative.

On this occasion, Saini released a compensation amount of Rs 52.14 crore to 22,617 beneficiary farmers, whose Rabi crops were damaged due to hailstorms and heavy rains earlier this year.

The crop compensation has been calculated based on the comprehensive crop damage data collected through the “Kshatipurti portal”, which was made operational between December 2024 and March 2025.

Farmers across the state registered their losses on the portal following which assessments and verifications were made.

Saini said that about 57,485 acres were found eligible for compensation through physical verification.