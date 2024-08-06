CM says 59,564 displaced & 11,133 houses destroyed

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday told the state Assembly that 59,564 people were displaced and 11,133 houses gutted in fire in the violence in the state.

Replying to a question from Congress MLA K Ranjit, Singh said Rs 25,000 has been paid as the first instalment to the bank accounts of 2,792 people under the ‘One Family One Lakh’ scheme.

The Chief Minister said 59,564 people have been internally displaced in the violence in the state.

“The Cabinet had earlier decided that as of now amount would be firstly given to those whose homes were totally gutted in fire,” Singh said.

Five students have dropped out of schools and no teacher has resigned due to violence in Manipur over the past year, the Ministry of Education told Lok Sabha on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in the Lower House asked by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.