CM Saini: Youth, farmers & women empowerment govt’s priority

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a community gathering organised by the Saini Samaj Trust in Amritsar as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, he launched the website prepared by the Trust. He said that through this website, information about the community’s activities and other important updates will be shared.

Appreciating the event, the Chief Minister said that he got the opportunity to meet members of the community.

He stated that the responsibility he holds today has been entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing gratitude for this honour, he called upon everyone to work unitedly in the upcoming Assembly elections and to form a BJP government in Punjab in 2027.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving forward at a rapid pace, which is a matter of pride for all.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was commemorated in Haryana with deep reverence.

He further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Haryana is progressing continuously.