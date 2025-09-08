CM Saini visits waterlogging-hit areas in Fatehabad

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Baliala Head, Koodni Head, Chandpura Siphon and surrounding areas affected by rain-induced waterlogging in Fatehabad district here on Sunday.

He reviewed the situation on the ground, interacted with local citizens and farmers and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will ensure proper compensation for the losses suffered by farmers.

“For this purpose, the e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened, where farmers can submit details of crop damage,” he said..

So far, crop loss over nearly 1.70 lakh acres has already been registered on the portal in the state.

He assured that compensation amounts will be disbursed to farmers soon, reaffirming that the state government stands firmly with them in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister further said that relief will also be provided to families whose houses or roofs have been damaged due to the rains.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a list of such affected houses and ensure that compensation is released at the earliest.

He added that about a month ago, Rs 78.50 crore was released under the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Awas Yojana, and affected families will immediately receive relief upon applying under this scheme.

Saini assured that no affected family would be left without support and that all necessary assistance would be extended promptly.

Saini directed officials to speed up relief and drainage work. He assured people that the government is seriously working on a permanent solution to this problem so that such hardships can be avoided in the future.