CM Saini took part in NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meet

Chandigarh: The 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog was held in New Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers from various states, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to accelerate the pace of development. He said that if the Centre and all states work together as Team India, no goal is beyond reach. A developed India is the aspiration of every citizen. When every state progresses, the nation progresses. This is the collective dream of 140 crore Indians.

