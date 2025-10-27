CM Saini to name govt institution after Sant Namdev Ji Maharaj

Chandigarh: A state-level event dedicated to Sant Namdev Ji Maharaj was held in Hisar today under the “Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana,” an initiative of the Haryana government aimed at spreading the teachings of saints and great personalities.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the event as the chief guest, held on the campus of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

Paying tribute to Sant Namdev Ji, the Chief Minister said that his life reflects love, devotion, and equality. He worked to unite society by eliminating discrimination, untouchability and inequality.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that, in response to community requests, a government institution in the state would be named after Sant Namdev Ji Maharaj. He also declared a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the upkeep of various dharamshalas managed by the community and for installing solar panels. He further said that land would be allotted as per norms if the community applies for plots in Bhiwani, Panipat, and Narnaul. In addition, the CM said that other demands would be forwarded to the concerned departments for implementation.

The CM Saini said that Sant Namdev Ji saw divinity in every individual and worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as casteism, untouchability, and inequality.

He said that true religion connects humanity and teaches compassion for others. He added that Sant Namdev Ji’s message of hard work, devotion, and honesty is deeply rooted in Haryana’s social fabric.