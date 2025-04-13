CM Saini takes part in ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme of Panchmukhi Hanuman Ji

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today participated as the chief guest in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ and unveiling programme of 31-feet high Panchmukhi Hanuman Ji at SRM College Campus, village Bhurewala, in Ambala district on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav. On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated and wished everyone on Hanuman Janmotsav and wished for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.

He said today is a day of pride and glory for all of us. We all know that Hanuman Ji selflessly served Lord Shri Ram as a servant. When Laxman fell unconscious during the battle between Laxman and Meghnath, at that time Hanuman Ji brought Sanjivani booti and gave him life.

He said for years, there was a legal dispute going on in Ayodhya regarding Ram Janmabhoomi, which was resolved through legal process and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram was built in Ayodhya, which is a matter of pride and glory for all of us. He said religion and politics are synonymous with each other. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, religious places are being renovated while preserving our ancient culture and heritage.