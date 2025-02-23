CM Saini slams Oppn, says nepotism & regionalism in previous governments

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while criticising the Opposition, said that nepotism and regionalism were widespread in previous governments. He pointed out that development projects were only carried out in areas where the Chief Minister hailed from, leaving other regions neglected.

The BJP government has worked to eliminate these practices at their roots. The current government is committed to ensuring overall development across all areas, with the pace of progress accelerating statewide. No area remains untouched by development, with the construction of a robust road network underway. The CM made these remarks while addressing the gathering at a function held in Barara, Ambala district, on Saturday. Saini further said that the “double-engine” government at both the Centre and the state is ensuring equal distribution of development across Haryana. He assured that there is no dearth of funds for these initiatives. In addition, he highlighted that the youth are now securing jobs that align with their qualifications, and their trust in the govt has grown significantly.