CM Saini releases Rs 380 crore for Bajra Farmers under ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government has today released Rs. 380 crore for Bajra-producing farmers under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’.

He said prosperity in the state is not possible without the prosperity of farmers, and therefore, farmers’ welfare remains the top priority of the government. Farmers are provided subsidies on agricultural machinery from sowing to harvesting. In case crops are damaged due to natural calamities, provisions for compensation and crop insurance are in place. After harvesting, arrangements have been made for procurement of every grain of produce, and payments are transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

The Chief Minister was addressing office-bearers of the Kisan Morcha at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here today.

On the occasion, OSD to the Chief Minister Bharat Bhushan Bharti, BJP State President, Mohan Lal Badoli, State General Secretary (Organisation) Phanindranath Sharma, State General Secretary, Surender Poonia, State General Secretary Archana Gupta, Kisan Morcha State President Rajbala, along with other senior office-bearers were present.

The Chief Minister urged the office-bearers of the Kisan Morcha to motivate farmers across the state to adopt micro-irrigation, stating that it would not only conserve water but also reduce cultivation costs for farmers.

He said that all 24 crops of farmers are now being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP). So far, Rs 1.64 lakh crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers against crop procurement. He added that the government stands firmly with farmers during times of disaster and, over the past 11 years, Rs 15,728 crore has been disbursed as compensation for crop damage.