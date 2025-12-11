CM Saini releases Rs 116 cr compensation to farmers

Chandigarh: Providing substantial relief to the farmers of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday released a total compensation of Rs 116.15 crore to 53,821 farmers for crop losses caused by heavy rains in August-September.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister stated that the compensation released today includes Rs 35.29 crore for millet, Rs 27.43 crore for cotton, Rs 22.91 crore for paddy, and Rs 14.10 crore for guar.

The disbursement has begun immediately, and the entire amount will be credited to the accounts of beneficiary farmers within the next week.

He explained that the heavy rains in August-September last year had caused flooding in several districts, and he personally visited the affected areas to assess the situation. The e-Kshatipurti portal, which was opened on September 15, invited farmers to submit details of crop damage to facilitate timely compensation.

The Chief Minister said that three districts suffered the most significant losses: Charkhi Dadri received Rs 23.55 crore, Hisar Rs 17.82 crore, and Bhiwani Rs 12.15 crore.

He also mentioned that earlier, the government had already released Rs 4.72 crore to compensate for livestock losses, house damage, and other essential items affected by the floods.

He further stated that a total of 5,29,199 farmers had registered 31 lakh acres of land on the e-Kshatipurti portal for natural disaster-related crop losses during the 2025 Kharif season. After verification, damage was confirmed on 1,20,380 acres belonging to 53,821 farmers.

CM Saini stated that the Haryana government stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers and ensures compensation for any losses they incur. In line with this commitment, the government has been providing timely compensation to farmers for crop loss over the past 11 years.

Under the PMFBY, an amount of Rs 15,448 crore has been disbursed to support farmers in the state.

Targeting the Opposition, Chief Minister stated that the Congress government had played a cruel joke on farmers.

During their regime, Patwaris did not conduct proper verification on the ground, resulting in farmers not receiving full compensation. Even those who were compensated were given cheques of just 2 to 5 rupees.

Meanwhile, CM Saini also urged the protesting doctors to immediately withdraw their strike and return to their duties so that the general public does not face any inconvenience.