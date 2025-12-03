CM Saini releases Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Magazine ‘Sadan Sandesh’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday released ‘Sadan Sandesh’, a magazine of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Calling it a pivotal initiative in the direction of mass communication by the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that this is not merely the release of a magazine, but the beginning of a new vision, a new direction, and a renewed resolve.

The event, held in the premises of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, was attended by Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, Deputy Speaker, Krishan Lal Middha, MLA, BB Batra, along with several Ministers, MLAs, and senior officers.

Congratulating the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan and all officers and staff associated with the publication, the Chief Minister said that ‘Sadan Sandesh’ will act as a powerful bridge of communication between the people and the House. The magazine will not only help convey the proceedings, decisions, and legislative processes of the Assembly to the public, but will also play a vital role in strengthening democratic values. Through this publication, citizens will gain structured and accessible information on the activities of the House, policy discussions, and significant legislative initiatives, said Saini.

Saini said that the objective of this magazine is to provide useful information to members and readers and to serve as a platform for the expression of ideas. This publication will be an effective medium to reinforce democratic values, legislative traditions, and the dignity of the House. ‘Sadan Sandesh’ will serve as a living document of democratic processes, acting as a valuable guide for researchers, students, and all citizens who wish to understand legislative functioning more deeply, he said.