CM Saini plants 20,000 saplings at Radha Soami Dera

Chandigarh: With election closeby, Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini planted the tree under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on Sunday at Radha Soami Dera Sikanderpur in Sirsa district, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.



He emphasised the importance of planting trees for a clean environment, urging everyone to plant at least one tree.

He stated that a greater number of trees would lead to a cleaner environment.

