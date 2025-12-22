CM Saini pays tribute to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur at Shaheedi Samagam

Chandigarh: On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a grand ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ at Gurdwara Sahib Gobindpura, Bhamboli, in Yamunanagar as the Chief Guest and paid floral tributes to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing the congregation, the Chief Minister said standing on this sacred land among the sangat filled his heart with reverence and pride.

He said everyone had gathered to bow before a great legacy that not only safeguarded India’s identity but also showed humanity the path of offering everything for faith and truth.

He said the Shaheedi Samagam was dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, and the supreme sacrifices of Mata Gujri Ji and the four Sahibzadas. He added that the flow of Gurbani through eminent kirtani ‘jathas’ and ‘kathavachaks’ would not only spiritually uplift the sangat but also inspire the younger generation with the sacrifices of the Gurus and the brave Sahibzadas.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the Gurdwara Trust. The Gurdwara Trust honoured the Chief Minister with a siropa, a portrait of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and a sword.

The Chief Minister said that a large blood donation camp had been organised during the ‘samagam’, which reflected the teachings of the Gurus that service to humanity is the highest form of worship. He lauded the youth who came forward to donate blood and said that the blood donated by them could save precious lives.