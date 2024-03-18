CM Saini pays obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi

Chandigarh: Haryana’s new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini reached Panchkula to visit Mata Mansa Devi.



Chief Minister Saini took blessings after visiting Mata and wished for a bright future, a healthy life, and progress of the state. During this, Chief Minister spoke about winning all 10 seats in Haryana.

He also appealed to the people of Haryana to ensure maximum participation in this festival of democracy for the creation of developed India and developed Haryana and to celebrate this great festival with joy.

Talking to media persons after visiting Mata Mansa Devi, the CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India terrorism free. The Modi govt has taken forward the pace of development. He said that the country is developing at a rapid pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nayab Singh Saini said that the result of 10 years of work of the Modi govt is that more than 25 crore people in the country have come out of the poverty line.