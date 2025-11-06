CM Saini pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid obeisance at historic Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s Prakash Parv.

Saini performed parikrama of the Nishan Sahib located within the Gurdwara premises and offered prayers at the Guru’s feet for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the people of the state.

Interacting with media persons, the CM extended Prakash Parv’s greetings to the people of the state. He said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji imparted invaluable teachings for the welfare of society and the upliftment of humanity, which remain deeply relevant even today. He added that this sacred occasion gives us an opportunity to reaffirm “our commitment to imbibe and follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives”.