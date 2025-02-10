CM Saini okays Rs 239 cr for water & road projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini has given administrative approval of over Rs. 239.35 crore for various water and road projects.

These projects include roadworks in Naraingarh,Sadhaura, and Adampur constituencies, water works improvements in Patuwas village in Charkhi Dadri district, construction of a Western Bypass from Kaithal Road to Munak Road in Ghogripur Village in Karnal, and the development of the Panipat-Safidon-Jind road.

Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved an amount of Rs. 903.18 lakh (estimated cost) under the SCSP scheme for the construction of 12 roads in Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district and Naraingarh in Ambala district.