CM Saini okays renovation of roads in 4 districts at cost of Rs 54 crore

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given administrative approval to renovation of 873 km-long roads in 4 districts, namely Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Karnal and Yamunanagar, at a cost of about Rs 54.22 crore. This improvement in road network and connectivity will greatly benefit the public and will provide convenience in transportation.

Giving detailed information, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Saket Kumar said special repair of 11 roads will be done in Bhiwani district, whose total length is 47.7 km. Also, 4 roads of 18.6 km length will be widened and strengthened. These will cost Rs 8.17 crore and Rs 3.95 crore, respectively. Apart from this, 94 roads of 265 km length will be repaired under the annual repair category in Bhiwani, which will cost Rs 2.19 crore.

Similarly, 109 roads of 252 km length will be repaired under the annual repair category in Fatehabad district, which will cost about Rs 2 crore. Also, 7 roads of 24.3 km length will be widened and strengthened at a cost of about Rs 12.65 crore.

He further informed that special repair of 14 roads will be done in Karnal district, whose total length is 31.36 km. Also, 9 roads of 21.32 km length will be widened and strengthened. These will cost Rs 6.51 crore and Rs 6.44 crore, respectively.

Apart from this, under the annual repair category, 112 roads of 185.49 km length will be repaired in Yamunanagar district, which will cost Rs 1.72 crore. Also, special repair of 6 roads will be done at a cost of Rs 4.28 crore, whose total length is 12.83 km. At the same time, 7 roads of 14.39 km length will be widened and strengthened at a cost of about Rs 6.26 crore.