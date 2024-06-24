CM Saini okays increase in financial aid for Gurukul/ Sanskrit schools

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini has approved an increase in financial aid for Gurukul/Sanskrit schools.



Sharing more details in this regard, an official spokesperson said that the financial aid for Gurukul/Sanskrit schools will be based on the number of students enrolled in these institutions. The spokesperson informed that Gurukul/Sanskrit schools with 50 to 80 students will receive financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakhs per year from the state government.

Similarly, those with 80 to 100 students will receive Rs. 3 lakhs, those with 100 to 200 students will receive Rs. 5 lakhs, and Gurukul/Sanskrit schools with more than 200 students will receive financial assistance of Rs. 7 lakhs.