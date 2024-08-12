CM Saini lays foundation stone for girls college in Palwal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, stated that new initiatives are being implemented to provide quality education in the state.



Now, a college is established within every 20 kilometres, providing relief to the state’s girls who no longer need to travel long distances for higher education.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone for Maharani Padmavati Girls College, which is being constructed by the Sri Sitaram Ji Seva Samiti in Palwal. Besides this, the

Chief Minister also inaugurated an indoor stadium at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Palwal, built at a cost of approximately Rs. 14 crores.

He praised the glorious history of Maharani Padmavati and expressed hope that the students of this college would also imbibe good values.

He also announced a grant of Rs. 31 lakhs for the college’s construction from his discretionary fund.

He assured that the state government would continue to support the project to ensure its swift completion.