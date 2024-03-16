CM Saini lays foundation for Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Memorial in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in the presence of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, today laid the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Memorial to be built on 5.39 acres of land at Umri Road, Kurukshetra. The construction of this memorial is slated to be accomplished at an estimated cost of Rs. 25 crore.



During his address at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Memorial, former Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that in August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of a significant temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh.

Witnessing the magnificence of this endeavour, it sparked the thought of establishing a similar memorial in Haryana to ensure that the upcoming generations could continue to draw inspiration from the teachings of the revered saint.

During his tenure as chief minister, he had announced the allocation of 5 acres of land in Kurukshetra for the construction of Guru Ravidas Ji’s memorial, and today marks the laying of its foundation stone. In homage to Guru Ravidas, Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has implemented numerous welfare schemes during his tenure as chief minister, aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, empowering youth, women, and farmers across the state.

He expressed confidence in chief minister dedication to furthering these initiatives. Encouraging citizens to contribute to Haryana’s progress, he urged support for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Saini credited former Chief Minister Khattar for the visionary idea of establishing a magnificent memorial for Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj on the land historically associated with Lord Shri Krishna.

He expressed confidence that Khattar’s policies, now benefiting Haryana, will reach every household nationwide. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he believes BJP will secure victory across all 10 seats in Haryana. Cabinet Minister Dr. Banwari Lal also shared his joy, considering the day significant for the entire state during his program address.