CM Saini launches electric garbage collection vehicles

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini bolstered Gurugram’s cleaning infrastructure on Thursday by launching 50 new electric vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. With these new vehicles, the total number has now exceeded 500.



Notably, the municipal corporation of Gurugram is working diligently to improve the cleanliness system, including door-to-door garbage collection. Apart from this, 19 HCS officers have been assigned to monitor the cleanliness system in all wards of the corporation area. The government’s Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Performance (SWEEP) program is monitoring the cleanliness system and garbage waste disposal. Additionally, secondary garbage collection points such as Khandsa and Vatika Chowk have been converted to zero garbage points, ensuring regular garbage collection.

The electric vehicles flagged off by the Chief Minister today will not only speed up garbage collection from households but also help protect the environment. The CM inaugurated cloth bag vending machines under the campaign for a single-use plastic and polythene carry bag-free Gurugram.